New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has reportedly filed a complaint with the Tauranga police over the racial abuse that was subjected towards England cricketer Jofra Archer during the fifth day of the first Test between New Zealand and England at the Mount Maunganui.

After the day’s play, Archer had taken to his official Twitter handle to reveal a person from the crowd had directed some racist insults at him.

He wrote, “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also.”

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

The Barbados-born English pacer said that he would be fine if someone criticised his bowling but believed there was “no time or place for racism in any walk of life”.

“When you come to another country, you half expect fans to have a go at your cricket. If someone wants to shout at me and tell me I’m bowling badly, that’s fine. I may not agree but it’s fine. It’s part of the experience of being a touring cricketer,” Archer had written in his column for Daily Mail.

“To hear racism, though — that’s another matter. There is no time or place for it in any walk of life, let alone cricket. It’s just not called for,” he added.

He has also informed that he has moved on from the incident and said, “I’ve left what happened at the ground and I’ve moved on. I should also say it was just one person who was shouting stuff.”