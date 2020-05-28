New Zealand Cricket has lauded an update from the country’s health ministry which says there have been no new cases as on Thursday, the sixth day in a row with zero cases.

A Twitter handle called ‘Unite Against COVID-19’ which is New Zealand Government’s programme to help stop the spread of COVID-19, said in a tweet: “Latest update from the Ministry of Health: There are no new cases today – this is the sixth day in a row with 0 cases. There are 1,154 confirmed cases in total, 12 more recovered cases since yesterday. This brings us to a total recovered cases of 1,474.”

BLACKCAPS, the official Twitter handle of the New Zealand cricket team, in reply, welcomed the news by calling it a maiden over with six dot balls implicating to six days of no fresh COVID-19 cases.

“Well bowled New Zealand! Six dot balls. A great maiden. Let’s keep working hard together in the field,” it said in a tweet.

All cricket is currently on hold due to the global pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

The pandemic is taking a toll on New Zealand Cricket (NZC) though as the board looks to cut its workforce by 10-15 per cent and save $6 million in operational expenses.

The cost-cutting measures would allow NZC to keep the same level of funding for the six major associations, districts and clubs, and also avoid cutting the men’s and women’s domestic calendar, Chief Executive David White had said on Wednesday.