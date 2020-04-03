New Zealand’s left-handed batsman Daniel Flynn has called it a day after a 16-year long competitive career, confirmed New Zealand Cricket on Thursday.

“Thanks Flynny! Congratulations to @ndcricket stalwart Daniel Flynn on his contribution to the game in New Zealand. #CricketNation,” tweeted BLACKCAPS.

The southpaw, who made his debut for New Zealand in the Lord’s Test in 2008, played 24 Tests, 20 one-day internationals and five T20Is. Combining all the three formats, he scored 1,325 runs. He played his last Test in 2013 against South Africa.

“Representing your country is the ultimate for any cricketer; it’s what you dream of as a kid, so to have achieved it is something I look back on with immense satisfaction,” said Flynn as quoted by ICC.

“The people I’ve played alongside throughout my career stand out for me; they’re not just good cricketers, but good people, who I’ve learned plenty from both on and off the field. Winning trophies for Northern Districts alongside these guys was always special, and those are memories that I will never forget,” he added.

Apart from this, Flynn played 135 first-class matches for 21 centuries, including a career-best 241 against the Otago Volts in 2010/11.