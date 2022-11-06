New York Strikers signs Indian cricketer Stuart Binny for Abu Dhabi T10

Indian cricketer Stuart Binny has been signed by New York Strikers for Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10, scheduled to commence on November 23 with the side taking on the Bangla Tigers in the opening game.

A former Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Binny has played six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is for India.

The 38-year-old boasts of the best bowling figures in ODI cricket for an Indian with figures 6/4 against Bangladesh. He is regarded as one of the better partnership breakers in white-ball cricket.

Coming from a cricketing family, the allrounder is also a hand-hitter in the second phase of the innings and has the ability to score at a good pace. A veteran of over 300 games across formats, including first-class, List A, and T20 games, Binny joins the likes of Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, and Wahab Riaz in what promises to be a fun-filled fortnight of cricket in Abu Dhabi.

“I am happy to be joining the New York Strikers, and hope to make a significant impact in their journey of going global. The squad is full of very exciting white-ball cricketers and I will do everything possible to put my best foot forward. We want our fans to have a good time when they come to watch us play,” said Binny.

New York Strikers owner Sagar Khanna said, “Stuart Binny brings to the side a lot of experience, and having played for many years in the IPL, I am confident his knowledge of the game will help the New York Strikers. He is explosive with the bat and ball, that is exactly what we need at the New York Strikers for our debut season.”

Squad: Kieron Pollard (icon, c), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Wahab Riaz, Stuart Binny, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Hartley, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Waseem, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Izharulhaq Naveed.