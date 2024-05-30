New York beefs up security ahead of Ind-Pak T20 WC clash on June 9

As New York gears up to host the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time, the local authorities are gradually embracing the hype and buzz around a game between traditional rivals India and Pakistan, more so when it comes to handling the security following reports of threats for the high-octane June 9 encounter at the Eisenhower Park stadium.

The Eisenhower Park stadium, located about 25 miles east of Manhattan, will host eight matches from June 3 to June 12 including the India-Pakistan contest.

Following reports of security threats to the June 9 match, Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York State, assured public safety will be her priority. A statement released by Hochul’s office said they are monitoring the situation and according to their intel “there is no credible public safety threat at this time.”

Advertisement

Hochul indicated that her administration has been working with law enforcement authorities for months to ensure the smooth conduct of these games.

“In preparation for the Cricket World Cup, my Administration has been working for months with federal law enforcement and Nassau County to ensure New Yorkers and visitors are safe. This has included close coordination with the New York State Police Counter Terrorism Unit and New York State Police Troop L, based on Long Island,” she said.

“While there is no credible public safety threat at this time, we continue to monitor the situation closely. I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes.”

“Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience,” she added.

Revealing the security situation for the upcoming India-Pakistan game, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder also assured that they are taking all precautionary measures without discounting any threats.

“Each and every day, Nassau County, as well as other communities and cities and counties and towns throughout the United States, receive all kinds of threats. We take every threat seriously,” Blakeman was quoted as saying by CBS News.

“To that end, we have taken many, many precautions. As well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe, the parking areas are safe, the watch areas are safe, we also are adding 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing for the rest of the county, just as a precaution,” Blakeman added.

Police Commissioner Ryder said that the security agencies are going through every fine detail of the threats while guaranteeing that the stadium will be the safest place in Nassau County on June 9.

“When you’ve got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible. We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County. I can guarantee you this is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium,” Ryder said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the threats, the ICC said the security would be “robust” across the tournament including at the New York venue.

“The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event,” an ICC spokesperson said.

India play four games in New York – their first one against Ireland (June 5), then the highly-anticipated clash with Pakistan, followed by a meeting with USA on June 12. They are also scheduled to play a warm-up game against Bangladesh there.

India arrived in the US on Tuesday and have begun training, although the talismanic Virat Kohli is yet to join the squad after being given some time off.