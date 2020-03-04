In a recent development, it is now being known that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed on Tuesday that the new selection panel will be picking the squad for the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Notably, India are scheduled to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series which is scheduled to commence from 12 March.

Ganguly had also confirmed that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be conducting the interviews on Wednesday.

Earlier, a meeting of the three CAC members had conducted on Tuesday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. BCCI boss Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel were also reportedly present during the meeting.

It is worth highlighting that the eligibility criteria for senior men selectors is that candidates should have played at least 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.