Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya is trying his hands at cooking amid the coronavirus pandemic in which people have been strictly advised to stay at home to keep themselves safe.

The 26-year-old Mumbai Indians star even shared a picture from one of his cooking sessions.

“Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala,” Hardik said in a post on Instagram.

Hardik and spouse Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child and the Serbian dancer recently shared a picture flaunter in which she is flaunting her baby bump.

Recently former Australian skipper Ian Chappell had said that the presence of somebody like a Pandya in the squad can help India play an extra seam bowling option and add depth to the batting.

“It will help if Hardik Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest,” Chappell wrote his column for ESPNcricinfo.

“This is Pandya’s chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included.

“Having Pandya at seven would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six,” he added.