Vice-captain of India’s limited-overs side Rohit Sharma has said that he has fully recovered from the calf injury that forced him to leave the tour of New Zealand midway earlier this year. However, he still has not been able to prove his fitness since the tests have been continuously delayed owing to the coronavirus lockdown. Notably, the Mumbai Indians skipper had to return home after he sustained the injury in the T20 Series and was ruled out of the Test matches.

He was not even included in the three-match home ODI series against South Africa which was later called off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and was set to make his comeback in the Indian Premier League which also stands postponed.

“Before the lockdown happened, I was almost ready to play. That whole week was going to be my fitness test but that’s when the lockdown happened and I had to push back everything now,” Rohit told LaLiga’s Facebook live session on Saturday night.

“Once everything opens up, I have to first go to the centre (NCA) and give my fitness test and once I pass the fitness test, I will be allowed to go and resume my duties with the team.”

Earlier, on Saturday, Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur became the first Indian cricketer to resume outdoor training after over two months of break because of the coronavirus crisis. The Maharashtra government has allowed stadiums and sports complexes to open in the orange and green zones but behind closed doors.