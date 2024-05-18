NBA Playoffs 2024: Pacers dominate Knicks, force Game 7 in Eastern Conference semis

The Indiana Pacers took control early and never looked back, defeating the New York Knicks 116-103 in a decisive Game 6 on Friday night. The win evens the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 3-3, forcing a thrilling Game 7.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with a dominant performance, scoring 25 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing out 5 assists. Tyrese Haliburton chipped in with a well-rounded 15 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. Indiana’s dominance was evident in both shooting efficiency, hitting a scorching 53.8% from the field, and paint dominance, outscoring the Knicks 62-38 in the paint.

It was once again Jalen Brunson who led the scoring for the New York based team as the former Dallas point guard scored 31 points on the night despite ending on the losing side.

The Knicks, depleted by injuries to key players like Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, simply couldn’t find their rhythm. Josh Hart also battled a stomach issue throughout the game, further hampering their efforts.

This series has become a battle of home-court advantage, with all games being won by the home side. With both teams desperate to reach the Conference Finals, the Knicks for the first time since 2000 and the Pacers since 2014 stakes are certainly high for Game 7.

Brief Scores:

Pacers: 116 (Siakam 24 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, Haliburton 15 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast)

Knicks: 103 (Brunson 31 pts , McBride 20 pts)