NBA: James Harden moves to No. 2 spot on NBA career 3-pointers list

Los Angeles Clipper’s James Harden on Friday became the 2nd all-time National Basketball Association (NBA) 3-pointers scorer, surpassing Ray Allen, as the LA Clippers defeated Utah Jazz by 116-105 on Monday.

The win also saw Harden scoring 20 points along with 11 assists, which also played an important contribution to the Clipper’s much-needed victory after a rollercoaster three-game trip away from home. While Croatian Ivica Zubac scored 22 pointers along with 11 rebounds.

The Intuit Dome witnessed this milestone in the first quarter itself, when the American point guard went for the milestone with six minutes and nine seconds left on the clock. In his 16-year career, Harden has now made 2,975 three-pointers.

Advertisement

The NBA all-time 3-pointer list is led by Golden State Warrior’s Stephen Curry with 3,782 points.

The Los Angeles Clippers will next face the GSW on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome.

The Monday game also saw Clipper’s centre Mo Bamba returning from a left knee injury, which forced him to miss 13 games. Bamba’s return was some sort of boost for the Clippers in this rollercoaster NBA 2024/25 season, and he scored nine points along with eight rebounds in 15 minutes on his return.

The loss left the Jazz having the worst NBA record (3-10) at the bottom of the Western Conference table, while the Clippers slightly improved their record (7-7) to move up to 11th place in the table.

The Warriors continue to lead the Western conference with 10-2, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-3) in second place, who lost their top position after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in a two-point thriller.