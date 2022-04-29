NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi, praises PM Modi for reforming the holy city

NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a ‘spiritual journey’ that ‘rejuvenated his soul’.

Famous NBA Player Dwight Howard who plays for LA Lakers is in #Banaras. He attended Ganga Aarti & congratulated PM Modi for transforming the holy city.

This is going to hurt many.😁 pic.twitter.com/vFf9UU8Fv6 — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) April 29, 2022

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp,” Howard also posted on Instagram.

Howard currently plays as a Centre-Forward for Los Angles Lakers in National Basketball Association (NBA), the North American professional basketball league.

(Inputs from ANI)