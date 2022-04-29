Follow Us:
NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi, praises PM Modi for reforming the holy city

ANI | New Delhi | April 29, 2022 3:02 pm

NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi, praises PM Modi for reforming the holy city (Picture Credits - Twitter)

NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a ‘spiritual journey’ that ‘rejuvenated his soul’.

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp,” Howard also posted on Instagram.

Howard currently plays as a Centre-Forward for Los Angles Lakers in National Basketball Association (NBA), the North American professional basketball league.

(Inputs from ANI)

