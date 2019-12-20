India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against West Indies in Cuttak due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Haryana pacer Navdeep Saini, who made his international debut for India in T20 against West Indies this year, will replace Chahar in the team.

Chahar, who was a part of India XI in the first two ODIs against Windies, returned figures of 1 for 48 and none for 44 before his back pain forced him to get out of the final match in Visakhapatnam.

“Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday,” said BCCI in a release on Thursday, adding, “The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been ruled out of the final ODI.”

Saini has played 5 T20I matches donning the Blue jersey and has claimed 6 wickets so far at an economy of 8.05. His best figures are 3 for 17.

The series decider between India and West Indies will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

India’s squad for third ODI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini