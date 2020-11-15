Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored twice on his return to Leipzig Saturday as Germany went top of their Nations League group with a convincing 3-1 win over Ukraine. Having joined the Premier League side last July after four years with RB Leipzig, Werner played a starring role behind closed doors at the Red Bull Arena.

The win leaves Germany undefeated in their last 12 games and top of their Nations League group, a point ahead of second-placed Spain with the sides due to meet in Sevilla on Tuesday.

N’Golo Kante scored just his second international goal as World Cup holders France defeated European champions Portugal 1-0 in Lisbon on Saturday to secure a place in the Nations League finals. Chelsea midfielder Kante was quickest to react to a rebound as he netted the winner on 53 minutes that clinched France top spot in Group 3 ahead of the final round of matches.

France lead Portugal by three points ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Sweden in Paris but are guaranteed first place by virtue of their superior head-to-head record.

Didier Deschamps’ side became the first team to advance to the finals, which UEFA has pencilled in for October next year. Portugal won the inaugural edition on home soil in 2019.

Sergio Ramos missed two penalties as Spain needed a late equaliser from Gerard Moreno to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday. Ramos was making his 177th appearance for Spain to become the most capped European player in history, pulling clear of Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, who has 176. But instead of a celebration in Basel, it was a night to forget for the defender, who saw one spot-kick saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer but backed himself to score a second, only to miss again with a dreadful attempted ‘Panenka’.

With AFP inputs (accessed via PTI)