National Women’s Hockey League: Odisha, Haryana and Mizoram win on Day 4

Top contenders Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Mizoram had fruitful outings as they won their respective matches on the fourth day of the Final Phase of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda International Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the first match, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 5-1 in a Pool A encounter. Surekha Bahala (38’, 40’, 42’) scored a hat-trick for the Hockey Association of Odisha whereas Shibani Lugun (6’) and Dipika Barwa (9’) also contributed one goal each.

In reply, Kamala Devi Ningombam (7’) scored the lone consolation goal for Manipur Hockey as they went down.

In the next match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Maharashtra 6-0. Supriya (16’, 39’) and captain Pooja Malik (21’, 28’) scored a brace for the table-toppers. Shashi Khasa (10’) and Nandni (60’) also scored one goal each to take the game away from their opponent Hockey Maharashtra.

In the third match of the day, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0. Manglawmsang (42’) scored for Hockey Mizoram to secure their third win in the tournament.

Also, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Maharashtra 1-0 in the last match of the day on Friday. Shanti Kumari (50’) scored for Hockey Jharkhand.

Earlier on Friday, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 1-0 in Pool A. Both the teams gave each other a fierce competition but it was Sneha Patel (42’) who found the gap and scored the goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh to win the game. This is Hockey Madhya Pradesh’s second victory in the tournament and moved to the third spot in the pool standings in Ranchi.

In the next match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 2-0. Sejal (52’) and Supriya (59’) scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana and secured their third win out of the three matches they have played. With this, Hockey Haryana has maintained the top position in the pool standings.