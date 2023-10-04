National tennis: Vishnu Vardhan, defending champion Vaidehee in quarterfinals

Olympian Vishnu Vardhan and defending champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat reached the quarterfinals of the Men’s and Women’s section respectively of 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Wednesday..

Vishnu,the two-time champion from Telangana defeated Odisha’s Kabir Hans 6-4, 7-6 to move into the last eight of the tournament.

Vaidehee Chaudhari also looked in complete control of her match and played impeccable forehands with precision to unsettle Sai Janvi T of Karnataka. She won 6-4, 6-3.

The women’s singles category also saw an upset as Sejal Bhutada of Maharashtra beat fifth seed Sharmada Balu (Karnataka) 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

However, Karnataka’s Lakshmi P Arunkumar won her match to move into the last-eight as she defeated Kashish Bhatia of Delhi 6-4, 6-3 under immense heat that took the players to their limits.

Earlier, the defending champion in the men’s singles category, Manish Sureshkumar moved one step closer to winning another title as he defeated Sheikh Md. Akhtar (Karnataka) 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the 2018 champion Siddharth Vishwakarma displayed superb shots against Suraj Prabodh (Karnataka) to continue his winning run. and won the match by 7-5, 6-1. Tamil Nadu’s Abhinav Sanjeev S also reached the quarterfinals after defeating Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy 7-5, 7-5 in straight sets.

In the boys’ under-18 category, Tamil Nadu’s Keerthi Vassan Suresh upset top-seed Chandan Shivaraj (Karnataka) 6-2, 6-3, while No. 1 seed in the girls’ under-18 Sonal Patil defeated Harshini N to reach the quarterfinals.