National Games: Assam boxing contingent to travel to Goa sans support staff?

A couple of days before their proposed tour to Goa for the 37th National Games, the Assam boxing contingent’s preparations hit a roadblock with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre refusing to allow members of the support staff to accompany the contingent.

According to sources in the Assam Olympic Association (AOA), all travel plans and tickets have already been booked well in advance before the SAI regional centre denied their request of allowing the concerned staff to join the contingent in Goa.

“We made the request on October 24 requesting the SAI Regional Centre to allow the support staff to accompany the Assam boxing contingent from October 30 to November 10. But unfortunately our request has been denied,” said a source.

The source also shared the letter, which is in possession of The Statesman, in which the AOA general secretary Lakhya Konwar requested the SAI RC executive director to allow the three boxers, a coach and a massage therapist for the said period.

Numerous attempts to contact the SAI RC executive director remained unanswered.