Pakistan teenage sensation Naseem Shah on Monday became the youngest fast bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings.

Naseem achieved the feat playing against Sri Lanka in the Karachi Test, which the visitors lost by 263 runs.

The right-arm pacer reached the milestone at 16 years and 307 days as he returned the figures of 5 for 31 in Sri Lanka’s second innings of the match.

Fellow Pakistani Nasim-ul-Ghani – a left-arm spinner – holds the record as the youngest bowler with a five-wicket haul in a Test innings, completing his feat against West Indies at Georgetown at the age of 16 years and 303 days.

Naseem was only six when international cricket was suspended in Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. He made his international debut last month in the Brisbane Test against Australia and David Warner was his maiden Test wicket.

Pakistan on Monday outplayed Sri Lanka by 263 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi and sealed the historic two-match series 1-0 in their favour. Notably, the first Test between the two sides in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw.

In Karachi, Sri Lanka were chasing 476 runs for victory but were bundled out for mere 212 on the fifth and final day.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali, who had scored unbeaten 109 in first game, 38 and 174 runs in the second, was declared the Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Notably, the two-Test series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus.

With the win, Pakistan have registered their first points in the ongoing World Test Championship.