International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra, whose tenure was about to end in October this year, will remain at his post until May 2021 as the world body’s next Congress has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The FIH said in a statement on Friday while announcing the postponement of the 47th FIH Congress that the terms of Batra and the Executive Board members which were due to end in October 2020 have now been extended.

“Meeting today via online conference, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to postpone the 47th FIH Congress, initially planned on 28 October-1 November 2020 in New Delhi, to May 2021, in India’s capital city. The exact date will be confirmed as soon as possible,” said the FIH in its statement.

“Consequently, the current terms of the FIH President and of the EB members which were due to end in October 2020 have been prolonged until the upcoming Congress in May 2021 and the subsequent terms for these positions will be shortened accordingly (mid-2021 to 2024) on an exceptional basis.”

Meanwhile, Batra said: “Despite the current challenging times for most organisations, FIH has kept working hard to pursue its mission of developing hockey worldwide.

“I’m looking forward to the numerous tournaments and competitions ahead of us, which we are preparing with full dedication and passion with all National Associations involved.

“I’m also very pleased with the success of the online courses which FIH is delivering; this is great for the future of our sport. It is encouraging as well to see that hockey has resumed in some countries, of course with protective measures for the participants’ welfare.”