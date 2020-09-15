Japanese Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka has jumped six places and returned to the top three in the latest WTA singles rankings after winning the US Open title last week.

Following her 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Victoria Azarenka in the final at the Flushing Meadows, Osaka has found herself placed at the third position in the rankings.

The 22-year-old former world number, who had earlier bagged the US Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019, became the first-ever player to win three Grand Slams in as many finals.

Osaka’s title run marked another achievement as she became just the fifth player in the Open Era to win her first three Grand Slam finals, following Virginia Wade, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport and Jennifer Capriati.

With three Grand Slam titles, Osaka is now tied with Angelique Kerber with the highest number of Majors among active players behind Serena Williams’ 23, Venus Williams’ 7 and Kim Clijsters’ 4.

Belarus’ Azarenka, 31, who had stormed into the final after beating 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, won the opening set without any challenge from her Japanes counterpart.

However, the second set was a different ball game altogether as Osaka fought back to break her opponent’s serve twice and took a 4-3 lead after Azarenka had taken a 2-0 lead.

Osaka then gained the momentum and broke a third time to take the match to a deciding set.

The final set saw complete domination from the 22-year-old former US Open champion. She took a comfortable 3-1 lead. Azarenka slipped further and lost the opportunity to come back as Osaka went up 4-1.

After that, Osaka dominated and claimed the set 6-3. With the runner-up finish, Azarenka said she’s proud of herself.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty continues to remain at the top of the rankings and is followed by Simona Halep. Azarenka has made a jump of 13 places to sit at the 14th position while US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady now sits on the 25th position, with a jump of 16 positions.