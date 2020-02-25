Mushfiqur Rahim’s third Test double century accompanied by Nayeem Hasan’s 9 wickets helped Bangladesh drub Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Tuesday.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in red-ball cricket, was declared the Player of the Match. Meanwhile, Hasan returned figures of 4 for 70 and 5 for 82 in Zimbabwe’s first and second innings, respectively.

The right-arm off-break bowler was well supported by Taijul Islam who dismissed 4 batsmen and conceded 78 runs as the visitors were bundled out for 189 in their second innings on Day 4 of the Test match.

It is to note that this was Bangladesh’s second innings victory in Tests, coming 450 days since their first against the West Indies in December 2018 — a tie which was also their last win in the longest format.

Earlier, Zimbabwe were wrapped up for 265 runs in the first innings after opting to bat first. Skipper Craig Ervine with his 107 was the top-scorer for the side. The same man emerged as a fighter in the second innings as well with his 43 run-knock, but Bangladesh were just too good a team for the guests.

Riding on Rahim’s double ton in their only innings, the hosts declared at 560 for 6. Rahim in the process became the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket with 4,412 runs, seven more than Tamim Iqbal’s tally of 4,405 runs.

The two teams meet next for the three-match ODI series starting Sunday.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 265 & 189 Craig Ervine 43; Nayeem Hasan 5/82; Taijul Islam 4/78); Bangladesh 560/6d (Mushfiqur Rahim 203, Mominul Haque 132)

(With stats and inputs from PTI)