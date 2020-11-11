Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has revealed about their desire to break the jinx of not winning the Indian Premier League trophy in consecutive years after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, who had earlier won the cash-rich competition in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, cruised their way into their fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over Delhi at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

“We had a chat on the bus while going to stadium about this and we decided that we need to win this title to break the jinx,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

“Preparations, processes, and routine were important,” said Suryakumar on the importance of planning with the support staff. “The support staff said that they will take care of preparations, process and asked us to express ourselves.”

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah too said that the team was desperate to break the jinx.

“Very happy; we have worked hard. We started preparing before others; we worked through the process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years. Very happy as a team. It means a great deal,” said Bumrah after the title-winning campaign.

Chasing Delhi’s total of 156/7, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 68 runs off 51 balls. He got generous support from Quinton de Kock (20 off 12) and Ishan Kishan (33 off 19) with whom he shared partnerships of 45 runs and 47 runs respectively. Suryakumar Yadav (19 off 20) was also a part of a 45-run stand with Rohit.

Batting in their first-ever IPL final, Delhi Capitals were off to a poor start. They were reduced to 22/3 inside just five overs.

However, a 96-run partnership between captain Shreyas Iyer (65 off 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) ensured a healthy total for their team.

Boult was the highest wicket-taker for MI with three scalps while Coulter-Nile and Yadav got two and one respectively. Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless.