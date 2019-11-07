Placed fifth at the points table Mumbai City will host fourth-placed FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Thursday.

ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Match Prediction

Mumbai will look to register their second win of the season by defeating a well-groomed side FC Goa, when they host the Gaurs in their backyard.

It is to note that FC Goa have not tasted a defeat in the season so far.

Mumbai City started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in Kochi before playing a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC. Later, they were punished by Odisha FC 2-4 in front of the home crowd.

On the other hand, FC Goa, the 2019 Super Cup title holders, have struggled for rhythm in the last couple of games against NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC, where they ended with the scoreline of 2-2 and 1-1, respectively.

Sergio Lobera’s men, who started their season with a thumping 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC, will be aiming to get back on the track by storming in their fourth encounter, where they face Mumbai in an away match.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Head to head

Mumbai City: 4

FC Goa: 5

Draw: 1

Our prediction: FC Goa win 1-0

ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Live Streaming details

When is the Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match?

The Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match is on November 7, 2019.

Where is the Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match?

The Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match is at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match start?

The Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match will start from 7:30 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Mumbai City vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.