Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that out-of-favour India player MS Dhoni would not want to play for India again.

Harbhajan revealed in an Instagram live session with India opener Rohit Sharma that the wicketkeeper-batsman knew the 2019 World Cup semifinal match was his last match in India colours.

“When I was in Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don’t know its upto him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again,” said Harbhajan.

“As far as I know him, he won’t want to wear India blue again. IPL he will play but for India I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last.”

Harbhajan, who now plays for CSK but has also turned out for Mumbai Indians, said while the former are a chilled out unit under Dhoni, the pressure of expectation is there in MI.

“It is a chilled out setup here. MI… we were under pressure that you need to win. There was pressure of expectation always,” the off-spinner said.

It is worth noting that 38-year-old Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed till “further notice” in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

