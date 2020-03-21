Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who had said earlier that he would like to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni don the Indian jersey for one last time but made it clear that it might not happen, has now said that Dhoni may retire silently.

“I would definitely like to see Dhoni in India’s World Cup squad but it’s highly unlikely that it is going to happen,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by IANS.

“The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements so I reckon he would silently retire from the game,” the former opener added.

The 38-year-old Dhoni has been out of professional cricket ever since India suffered a shock defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semifinal of the ICC World Cup last year in England.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year, IPL was looked at as the perfect platform for India’s most successful captain to make a case for a spot in the national team.

But with the tournament hanging in doubt, similar to all the major sporting events across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhoni’s comeback plan has also been jeopardised.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was seen sweating hard in the nets, training at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of the season. However, all franchises participating in the league including CSK were forced to cancel their camps.

The cancellation of nets and the postponement of the season at least till 15 April also implied that the 38-year-old will now get fewer games than a usual season since even if the IPL happens this season, it is expected to be a truncated one.