India head coach Ravi Shastri has put his weight behind former India skipper MS Dhoni saying that the wicketkeeper-batsman, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, won’t impose himself ever on the Indian team.

“That guy is a legend. The last thing he will want is to impose himself on an Indian team, having known him,” said Shastri in an interview with India Today.

“He is wanting to take a break but he is going to play the IPL,” Shastri added.

Heaping praises on Dhoni, Shastri said, “The amount of sport he has played… if he puts himself in contention… if he feels after the IPL that ‘I am good enough to play for India’, don’t mess around with that.”

Notably, the Ranchi-lad has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. The cricketer has so far missed India’s away tour to West Indies following the World Cup. Later, he also missed out on the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, and West Indies.

“Don’t ask me till January”, replied Dhoni when he sought to steer clear of queries on his ongoing break from cricket, which has fuelled intense speculation about his future in the game.

Reports suggest that the former India captain will take a call on his future after next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).