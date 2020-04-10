Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is spending time with his family as the country continues to battle it out against coronavirus pandemic. In a recent tweet by Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni can be seen mowing his lawn in his farmhouse in Ranchi.

CSK captioned the post, “Lawn time, no see! #Thala #WhistlePodu”.

Notably, the picture was originally shared by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on her Instagram account. The two time Indian World Cup-winning captain was brought by the franchise in 2008 and has led them to three title wins.

Had everything gone according to plan, Dhoni would have been in action leading the CSK in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), his first competitive cricket assignment since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

However, the cash-rich tournament stands postponed at least till 15 April owing to the coronavirus crisis and given that the number of COVID-19 patients in India continues to rise, it is extremely likely that the tournament gets further postponed or is called-off.