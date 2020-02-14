In a recent Instagram post, former Indian captain MS Dhoni has shared an image of a tiger that he spotted at the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Although Dhoni rarely posts anything on social media platforms, whenever he does it goes viral on the internet. Dhoni’s tiger post was no different as the picture has garnered more than a million likes already.

“When you spot the tiger on your own and he obliges you with just enough time to click a few pictures,” Dhoni captioned the post.

MS Dhoni’s long sabbatical from all forms of cricket has led to all kinds of speculations regarding his future. Dhoni’s last competitive cricket match was India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final. Post that Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have been tried as the wicketkeeper in the team.

As of now, Dhoni is expected to return to the cricket field for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).