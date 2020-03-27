With the world, including India, fighting a stiff battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, unity among people has been the greatest inspiration in these struggling times. The differences have shortened as the stronger shoulders decide to look after the weaker ones.

The same is being repeated in India as well with many influential people donating hefty amounts to win the fight against novel coronavirus.

The Indian sportspersons have been at the forefront of this fight with former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly pledging rupees 50 lakhs each. Other than them, donations of all form and amount are pouring in as India look to defeat the COVID-19.

While most of them have been praised for their efforts, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has faced the wrath of his countrymen after donating “only” one lakh rupees.

MS Dhoni has donated Rs 1 lakh to support 100 families for 14 days in Pune. His net worth is approximately Rs 800 crores. — Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) March 26, 2020

Dhoni donated the money through a crowdfunding website to a charitable trust in Pune who will be responsible to supply essential items like pulses, rice, soap and oil to the poorer section of the society.

I am a dhoni tard but if he has donated 1 lakh only . I am the first one to be very sad about this. https://t.co/nFkqennP8A — msdian 2511 (@swapnilbajpai82) March 27, 2020

Dhoni Donates to Help 100 Poor Families During COVID-19 Lockdown. Net worth – 800 crore💰💰

Donation – 1 lakh This is meant to support 100 families for 14 days. 🤔 100 x 14 x 3 meals = 4200 meals. 1,00,000 / 4200 = 23 bucks per meal. 😱😱 Well done MSD. 👍👍 — Knotty Commander (@KnottyCommander) March 27, 2020

A class 12 student donates 2.5 lakhs whereas one of India’s richest cricketers MS Dhoni pledges 1 lakh rupees to poor families…!#coronavirusindiahttps://t.co/4YiSamQV2G https://t.co/vMg7XOajlA — Mohammed Yaseen🇮🇳ياسين (@myaseenahmed) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, India is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus which has already killed 20 people and affected more than 750 people in the country.