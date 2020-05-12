Heaping praise on former India skipper MS Dhoni, country’s former pacer RP Singh said that Dhoni is what he is because of his unbiased decisions.

Singh insisted that his friendship with Dhoni never affected the former India captain’s decisions for the team.

“…this is why MS Dhoni is MS Dhoni today. His unbiased opinions on cricket and decision making,” said the southpaw to ‘Sports Tak’ as quoted by PTI.

Singh was last seen in Indian colours in 2011. He played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20s for the country.

World-famous for his tactical acumen, Dhoni led India to three big titles – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Within three years of his international debut, Dhoni was handed the reigns of the shortest format. RP Singh believes Dhoni got captaincy early in his career for a reason.

“They (senior players) should have seen something different. Today when we see MS Dhoni… he has gone to become a big name and had a massive impact on world cricket. They saw his calmness, his match awareness as a keeper. Batting potential was always there, his keeping was also improving a great deal,” said Singh.

Singh feels Dhoni’s “balanced temperament” and “match awareness” have played a huge role in his career.

“But the most important thing was the balanced temperament, his off the field behaviour. When we talk about the selection (as captain), his match awareness and his ability to take the game forward should have played a big role,” he added.