Heaping praise on out-of-favour India batsman MS Dhoni, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said that for the wicketkeeper-batsman age is just a number and that he is supremely fit to play at least next couple of IPLs.

“I think, playing for CSK will keep him going because he’s supremely fit and age is just a number, and especially when someone like MS Dhoni is not only physically fit, but mentally very astute as a captain as a leader he enjoys leading the CSK franchise,” Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show as quoted by IANS.

“He’s been very successful doing that and as far as Dhoni’s cricket is concerned, I’m sure you’re looking forward to watch him play in the IPL.

“Not only this IPL, he will probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer,” he added.

It is worth noting that Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed till April 15 in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK,” said Laxman.