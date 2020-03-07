Amid the ambiguity surrounding MS Dhoni’s return in the international arena, former India chief selector MSK Prasad said the wicketkeeper-batsman is clear about his future.

MSK further revealed that he knows Dhoni’s future plans but cannot disclose it as it is confidential.

“I don’t really see any ambiguity. MS is clear about his future which he expressed to me and the team management. I cannot disclose details as it is confidential. It’s best that whatever discussed and shared between us (selection committee and the team management) remains there. It’s an unwritten code,” the outing selector told Midday.

MSK’s selection team witnessed the transition of Indian cricket from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli.

“I personally feel that my colleagues and me can take pride in the fact that we have successfully seen the transition period from MSD to Virat very well. Once Mahi completed his (captaincy) stint, we had to look at somebody who could step into those shoes. We wanted to see that happening smoothly. Once Virat took over, we reached the No. 1 ranking across all three formats. That’s the biggest satisfaction I got,” said MSK.

Dhoni was given a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming edition of IPL. The upcoming season of the cash-rich league will see the return of the Ranchi lad, who has not played any match since the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

The IPL kicks off with a clash between old foes Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.