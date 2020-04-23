Heaping praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper and former teammate MS Dhoni, former Australian batsman Michael Hussey has said the Indian has a “calculative brain” and “unbelievable power”.

“MS is always very calculative. I would want to finish the match as early as possible but MS would say no because there is this bowler who is coming up to bowl or someone else that we need to see out,” Hussey said in a live video interaction on the Chennai Super Kings’ Instagram page on Thursday as quoted by IANS.

“Don’t think I’ve met anyone like MS in that respect. Yes, he has got a calculating brain but he has also got that unbelievable power. He knows when he wants to hit a six he can, which is something I didn’t have,” he added.

Prior to this, the CSK batting coach Hussey had labelled Dhoni as the “greatest finisher” that the game of cricket has ever seen.

It is worth noting that Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed till “further notice” in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.