The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for 2020 which did not include former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s name.

While Dhoni was in the second-highest category in the last Annual Contract, he is not there among the 27 players who have been divided into the four grades of A+, A, B and C in this year’s contract. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has not featured for India since their semifinal exit from the World Cup in England in July last year.

Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players placed in A+ bracket who will receive an annual salary of INR 7 crores.

Group A includes regular Test cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane. Ravindra Jadeja has also found himself in this bracket. These players will get INR 5 crores at the end of the year.

Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who made a successful comeback against South Africa in October last year, has been surprisingly placed in Group B and will get INR 3 crores. While Rishabh Pant, despite his continuous failures, found himself in the A category.

Five players in the form of Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar have received their first Annual Contract from the board. While Agarwal was kept in B, the other four were stationed in the last section for their salary of INR 1 crore.

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C: Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar