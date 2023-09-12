MotoGPTM Bharat: India’s chance to rewrite speed record books

With ten days to go, motorsport fans are eagerly awaiting for the MotoGPTM Bharat Race.

To be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on September 22-24, the race aims to shatter the highest speed record in the history of motorsport.

The Buddh International Circuit has been homologated making it suitable for motorcycle racing for the first time ever.

Advertisement

This year, Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM set the high-speed record at 366.1 Km/hr. India hopes to reach somewhere around 370 Km/hr, thanks to the long back straight, measuring 1006 metres. This straight stretch is divided into two parts – the first segment is downhill, that will allow the riders to achieve maximum acceleration, while the latter part, which is uphill, will enable them to brake late and maintain the speed.

The parabola or the stadium section on turns 9 and 10, is the perfect camber for riders to slingshot out of the turns and permits them to push their bikes to the limit. The track’s surface gives exceptional grip to the tires, offering riders complete control over their machines. Meanwhile, safety measures have been bolstered with the installation of 1800 metres of new safety barricading.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, added, “The changes made to the Buddh International Circuit are truly remarkable. This track now stands witness to India’s commitment to hosting world-class motorsport events. We believe the circuit has the potential to register speed that could rewrite the MotoGPTM record books.”

With a track that is flowing, fast, and includes 13 challenging turns (8 right and 5 left), MotoGPTM Bharat promises to be a landmark event in the world of motorsport.

Some of the biggest names from the racing world including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima among others, will participate in MotoGPTM Bharat race