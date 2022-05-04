In any form of cricket, one thing that a batsman absolutely hates is getting out for a duck. In IPL also there are some instances when a player gets nervous in the first few balls and often goes to the pavilion without scoring a run. That is one of the reasons why some players breathe a sigh of relief when they get their first run of the innings. Here is a list of players who have registered the most ducks in IPL history. Surprisingly Rohit Sharma Tops the list.

S.No Player Team Runs Ducks 1 Rohit Sharma DEC, MI 5,766 14 2 P P Chawla KXI, KKR, CSK, MI 584 13 3 Harbhajan Singh MI, CSK, KKR 833 13 4 Mandeep Singh KKR, KXI, RCB, DC 1,692 13 5 P A Patel CSK, KTK, DEC, SRH, RCB, MI 2,848 13 6 K D Karthik DC, KXI, MI, RCB, GL, KKR 4,264 13 7 A T Rayudu MI, CSK 4,162 13 8 A M Rahane MI, RR, RPS, DC, KKR 4,021 13 9 Rashid Khan SRH, GTI 293 12 10 G J Maxwell DC, MI, KXI, RCB 2,175 12 11 M K Pandey MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG 3,648 12 12 G Gambhir DC, KKR 4,217 12 13 S P Narine KKR 981 11 14 A Mishra DC, DEC, SRH 362 10 15 S Dhawan DC, MI, DEC, SRH, KXI 6,153 10 16 A B de Villiers DC, RCB 5,162 10 17 P Kumar RCB, KXI, MI, SRH, GL 340 9 18 R Ashwin CSK, RPS, KXI, DC, RR 539 9 19 C H Morris CSK, RR, DC, RCB 618 9 20 J H Kallis RCB, KKR 2,427 9 21 Y K Pathan RR, KKR, SRH 3,204 9 22 R Sharma DEC, PWI, DC 66 8 23 N V Ojha RR, DC, SRH 1,554 8 24 A J Finch RR, DC, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXI, RCB, KKR 2,077 8 25 R A Jadeja RR, KTK, CSK, GL 2,499 8 26 D R Smith MI, DEC, CSK, GL 2,385 8 27 M K Tiwary DC, KKR, RPS, KXI 1,695 8 28 S V Samson RR, DC 3,366 8 29 S K Raina CSK, GL 5,528 8 30 V Kohli RCB 6,469 8 31 C H Gayle KKR, RCB, KXI 4,965 8 32 D A Warner DC, SRH 5,713 8 33 S K Warne RR 198 7 34 U T Yadav DC, KKR, RCB 177 7 35 S T R Binny MI, RR, RCB 880 7 36 A C Gilchrist DEC, KXI 2,069 7 37 V Sehwag DC, KXI 2,728 7 38 R V Uthappa MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, RR, CSK 4,950 7 39 N Rana MI, KKR 2,068 7 40 S R Watson RR, RCB, CSK 3,874 7 41 P P Ojha DEC, MI 16 6 42 A B Dinda KKR, DC, PWI, RCB, RPS 26 6 43 S Nadeem DC, SRH, LSG 39 6 44 S L Malinga MI 88 6 45 R D Chahar RPS, MI, KXI 81 6 46 M J McClenaghan MI 91 6 47 A R Patel KXI, DC 1,098 6 48 K M Jadhav DC, KTK, RCB, CSK, SRH 1,196 6 49 M Manhas DC, PWI, CSK 514 6 50 E J G Morgan RCB, KKR, SRH, KXI 1,405