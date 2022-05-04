In any form of cricket, one thing that a batsman absolutely hates is getting out for a duck. In IPL also there are some instances when a player gets nervous in the first few balls and often goes to the pavilion without scoring a run. That is one of the reasons why some players breathe a sigh of relief when they get their first run of the innings. Here is a list of players who have registered the most ducks in IPL history. Surprisingly Rohit Sharma Tops the list.
|S.No
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Ducks
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|DEC, MI
|5,766
|14
|2
|P P Chawla
|KXI, KKR, CSK, MI
|584
|13
|3
|Harbhajan Singh
|MI, CSK, KKR
|833
|13
|4
|Mandeep Singh
|KKR, KXI, RCB, DC
|1,692
|13
|5
|P A Patel
|CSK, KTK, DEC, SRH, RCB, MI
|2,848
|13
|6
|K D Karthik
|DC, KXI, MI, RCB, GL, KKR
|4,264
|13
|7
|A T Rayudu
|MI, CSK
|4,162
|13
|8
|A M Rahane
|MI, RR, RPS, DC, KKR
|4,021
|13
|9
|Rashid Khan
|SRH, GTI
|293
|12
|10
|G J Maxwell
|DC, MI, KXI, RCB
|2,175
|12
|11
|M K Pandey
|MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG
|3,648
|12
|12
|G Gambhir
|DC, KKR
|4,217
|12
|13
|S P Narine
|KKR
|981
|11
|14
|A Mishra
|DC, DEC, SRH
|362
|10
|15
|S Dhawan
|DC, MI, DEC, SRH, KXI
|6,153
|10
|16
|A B de Villiers
|DC, RCB
|5,162
|10
|17
|P Kumar
|RCB, KXI, MI, SRH, GL
|340
|9
|18
|R Ashwin
|CSK, RPS, KXI, DC, RR
|539
|9
|19
|C H Morris
|CSK, RR, DC, RCB
|618
|9
|20
|J H Kallis
|RCB, KKR
|2,427
|9
|21
|Y K Pathan
|RR, KKR, SRH
|3,204
|9
|22
|R Sharma
|DEC, PWI, DC
|66
|8
|23
|N V Ojha
|RR, DC, SRH
|1,554
|8
|24
|A J Finch
|RR, DC, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXI, RCB, KKR
|2,077
|8
|25
|R A Jadeja
|RR, KTK, CSK, GL
|2,499
|8
|26
|D R Smith
|MI, DEC, CSK, GL
|2,385
|8
|27
|M K Tiwary
|DC, KKR, RPS, KXI
|1,695
|8
|28
|S V Samson
|RR, DC
|3,366
|8
|29
|S K Raina
|CSK, GL
|5,528
|8
|30
|V Kohli
|RCB
|6,469
|8
|31
|C H Gayle
|KKR, RCB, KXI
|4,965
|8
|32
|D A Warner
|DC, SRH
|5,713
|8
|33
|S K Warne
|RR
|198
|7
|34
|U T Yadav
|DC, KKR, RCB
|177
|7
|35
|S T R Binny
|MI, RR, RCB
|880
|7
|36
|A C Gilchrist
|DEC, KXI
|2,069
|7
|37
|V Sehwag
|DC, KXI
|2,728
|7
|38
|R V Uthappa
|MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, RR, CSK
|4,950
|7
|39
|N Rana
|MI, KKR
|2,068
|7
|40
|S R Watson
|RR, RCB, CSK
|3,874
|7
|41
|P P Ojha
|DEC, MI
|16
|6
|42
|A B Dinda
|KKR, DC, PWI, RCB, RPS
|26
|6
|43
|S Nadeem
|DC, SRH, LSG
|39
|6
|44
|S L Malinga
|MI
|88
|6
|45
|R D Chahar
|RPS, MI, KXI
|81
|6
|46
|M J McClenaghan
|MI
|91
|6
|47
|A R Patel
|KXI, DC
|1,098
|6
|48
|K M Jadhav
|DC, KTK, RCB, CSK, SRH
|1,196
|6
|49
|M Manhas
|DC, PWI, CSK
|514
|6
|50
|E J G Morgan
|RCB, KKR, SRH, KXI
|1,405
|