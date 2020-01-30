In a nail-biting third T20I match on Wednesday, India defeated New Zealand in the Super Over to clinch the five-match series with two matches to go.

Requiring 18 runs in the Super Over, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 8 runs in the first 4 balls. With India needing 10 runs off the final 2 balls, the match was in New Zealand’s bag, but ‘Hitman’ Rohit tonked the last two balls into the stands to take India home. However, the Man of the Match feels that the credit of the victory should go to Mohammed Shami, who bowled a brilliant last over with just nine runs to save.

Earlier getting an invitation to bat first at Seddon Park in Hamilton, India posted 179 for 5 on the board. In return, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals but skipper Kane Williamson stood from an end to keep the hosts in contention. In the last 4 balls, New Zealand needed just 2 runs with Williamson at the crease. But Shami got him caught out behind the stumps on the very next ball. The right-handed batsman’s valiant 95 off 48 would have almost taken New Zealand home, had Shami not held his nerves to concede just 1 run in the remaining 3 balls, forcing a super over.

“I think Mohammed Shami’s last over was crucial, and actually that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs. It’s not easy with the dew,” Rohit said on Wednesday as quoted by IANS.

“The wicket settling in nicely and two set batsmen out there as well… One batsman was batting on 95 and their most experienced player was at the other end. Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and into the Super Over,” he added.

Rohit scored 65 off 40 balls before hitting a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over to take India home.