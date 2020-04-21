India speedster Mohammed Shami on Tuesday revealed the two bowlers who had helped become the bowler he is today during a live session on Instagram with Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary.

Shami said that Pakistan legend Wasim Akram and former India pacer Zaheer Khan played a huge role in shaping his career and making him one of India’s mainstay bowler of recent times.

“When it comes to bowling, I used to look at Zaheer Khan. When India and Pakistan faced off against each other, I also used to like Wasim Akram. Both Zaheer and Akram were left-arm bowlers,” Shami said.

The 29-year-old pacer had worked with both Zaheer and Akram in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Pakistani cricketer was the bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders when Shami was there at the franchise for two seasons. With Zaheer, the UP-born pacer had played for the Delhi Capitals.

“When I came to KKR, I realised the skill and value associated with cricket. I watched Wasim Akram all my life on television, but with KKR, I had the chance to learn from him. For the initial days, I was not even able to talk to him,” Shami said.

“Wasim Bhai came up to me then, and he initiated the conversation with me and he started telling me things about bowling. He read me very fast, he realised what I am all about, I learnt a lot from him. If you have someone experienced close to you, then you should not shy away and try to learn maximum things as well.

“Zaheer Bhai and I did not play much together, but whenever I got the chance to talk to him, he was very helpful. I spent time with him during IPL stint with Delhi Capitals, Zaheer Bhai is very experienced, I just wanted to learn how to go about bowling with the new ball,” he added.

Since making his international debut in 2013, Shami has played 49 Test matches, 77 ODIs and 11 T20Is where he has taken 180, 144 and 12 wickets respectively.