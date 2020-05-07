Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has also reiterated Ajinky Rahane’s view and said that the cricketers would require at least a month of practice before returning to the field in post-COVID-19 world.

“The sports person’s body needs to get used to the scenario. Every player needs time to get the groove and rhythm back. Players need at least a month to get back into shape,” Shami was seen saying in an interview to Sports Tak.

“95 percent of my sports stars are stuck inside their house. They cannot do many activities. So, they need time to get back on the field,” the 29-year-old added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Test team vice-captain Rahane had said the same. “We would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game.

“I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus,” Rahane, who was named brand ambassador of the English Language Speech Assistant mobile application, said during an online press conference as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shami said that he wasn’t hopeful about the tournament taking place this year. “I was speaking to Irfan bhai as well on the possibilities of Indian Premier League. I don’t think there is time for IPL this year. Our T20I World Cup may also get pushed.

“Everything has come to a stop. We have to reschedule everything. We have to see where to place everything, accordingly. Hence, I don’t feel the IPL will be possible,” he added.