The Natwest Trophy 2002 final is etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan like it was yesterday. The Sourav Ganguly led Indian went on to win the game from the jaws of defeat as the entire nation celebrated the iconic win over England at Lord’s. Recently, in an online podcast, the captain of the England team in that match Nasser Hussain, remembered how his team lost from a position where they should have won.

The cricketer-turned commentator talked about how England were feeling confident of winning the series as India were reeling at 146 for 5 chasing a total of 326 and all the big guns- Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Mongia and Rahul Dravid back in the pavilion.

However, from that kind of a position, the young Indian duo of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif stitched together a remarkable partnership and helped India win the match.

During the podcast, Hussain revealed how he had tried to sledge Kaif by calling him a bus driver. Hussain had said, “I think he must drive the bus, I think he drives Tendulkar around the bus”, he revealed during the Sky Sports’ podcast named “One that got away”.

When the audio of the conversation was shared on social media, Kaif tagged Nasser and stated that it was his knock that day has now helped him to drive a convertible.

“@nassercricket, thanks to that innings the bus driver drives a convertible now @skycricket”, Kaif tweeted.

.@nassercricket, thanks to that innings the bus driver drives a convertible now 🙂 @skycricket https://t.co/2nnFyNhkhn — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 16, 2020

Hussain rated Kaif’s innings at Lord’s as the best he ever played in International cricket.

“To be outdone by two relatively unknown, young lads was a great boost to Indian cricket”, the former England skipper said.