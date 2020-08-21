Ahead of the third Test against England, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas gave an insight into their strategy to restrict Ben Stokes from wreaking havoc in the three-match series.

However, Stokes is all set to miss the final Test, set to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, due to family reasons.

“Ben Stokes is a big name in cricket right now. He is one of the world’s best all-rounders, and he’s performed several times for his country. Before the game, we watched videos and analysed how best to disrupt him. So we went round the wicket straightaway,” Abbas was quoted as saying on the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I tried to bowl in the right areas, and he kept moving forward to try and disturb me. But my view is when a batsman comes forward, I am not disturbed by that. I feel I am disturbing the batsman by forcing him to move around the crease,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently trailing 0-1 in the series after losing the first Test and playing a draw in the second one.

Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler had scripted an incredible victory for England in the first Test. The duo shared a ballistic 139-run partnership for the sixth wicket rescue England from 117/5 and take them 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Woakes remained unbeaten in his 120-ball knock of 84 runs after Buttler was sent back to the pavilion at the fag end of England’s successful chase of 277 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman contributed 75 runs in 101 deliveries. However, Woakes made sure to see his team through and also hit the winning runs.

Speaking about the narrow defeat in the opening Test, Abbas said, “There is a bit of regret we didn’t get over the line at Old Trafford. We played brilliant cricket for three and a half days, and England then took the game away from us by playing better cricket for two hours.

The second Test was majorly affected by rain across the five days. Intermittent showers had been affecting the game since the Day 1. Major parts of the second day were also washed out before the third day’s play was abandoned completely without a ball being bowled. A very little cricket was possible on Day 4 as well. The last daw had seen cricket only in the third session.

Only 134.3 overs could be bowled in the second Test at the Ageas Bowl because of rain and bad light, making it the ninth shortest Test in England in terms of balls bowled and the shortest match since England hosted Pakistan at Lord’s in 1987

“We’re excited, but we need a lot of hard work, and we’ll leave no stone unturned in trying to level the series,” Abbas said.