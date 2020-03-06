Australia’s senior pacer Mitchell Starc has decided to skip the last ODI of the series against South Africa to watch his wife Alyssa Healey in action as Australia women play India in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at the MCG on Sunday.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion,” Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

The Australian men’s team are 0-2 down in three-match series in South Africa. And in the absence of Starc in the dead rubber at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, either of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson could earn a spot in the XI.

“It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season.

Meanwhile, the Australia women on Thursday defeated South Africa by 5 runs in the rain-interrupted second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup to set up the final clash against India.

Defending the DLS-revised target of 98 runs in 13 overs, Australia bowlers held their nerves against a spirited South African team, who were unbeaten in the tournament before the semifinal.