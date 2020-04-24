Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus, ace Indian sprinter Hima Das has said that she is missing training on track.

Notably, India is under lockdown till May 3 in the wake of the deadly virus which has claimed over 700 lives in India so far, as per the Worldometer.

However, the Golden Girl hopes that the crisis would be over soon and things would return to normalcy.

“There is a lockdown everywhere and yes i am missing training on track but my morale is up. I am following lockdown and confident that this phase of Covid-19 pandemic shall pass soon. So Stay positive, Stay at home, Stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona,” tweeted Hima on Thursday.

In the fight against Coronavirus, the star India sprinter donated her one-month salary to Assam’s COVID-19 relief fund last month.

Hima had urged everyone in her state to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously after Assam reported its first death due to novel coronavirus on April 10.

The first corona death of Assam, also the first in the northeastern region, was reported from the Hailakandi district in its southern part.