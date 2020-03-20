In a recent development, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is back to working from home. The same has been confirmed by the club officials on Thursday after Arteta was tested positive for coronavirus last week.

“We’re pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He’s in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly,” Arsenal said in a statement.

An update from your club… — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2020

Notably, the entire Arsenal squad had gone into self-quarantine for 14 days after their Spanish manager was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the English Football Association (FA) has already announced that the suspension of all football will be extended till 30 April.

The announcement was made post the officials of the FA, the English Premier League and the women’s professional football held a meeting.

The virus has infected over 2 lakh people worldwide and claimed over 8,500 lives.