In a recent development, Freddie Ljungberg, the interim Arsenal manager before their new manager joins them, has stated that he “has the deepest respect” for incoming Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. He also seemed optimistic about building a successful partnership with Arteta.

Ljungberg also stated that they can only taste success after they sort out the “difficult” phase that the club is going through at the moment.

Ljungberg will lead the team for the final time of his interim stint when the Gunners will be against Everton on Saturday in a Premier League encounter.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Ljungberg told the club’s website when he was quizzed about his partnership with Arteta.

“Of course it’s going to be a difficult one [against Everton] because everybody knows he’s taking over the team and the club.

“I just hope the players will still try to be motivated and go for it.

“With me and him, I’m really looking forward to sitting down and discussing things. I met him before, I have the deepest respect for him and his football knowledge. Together, I think we can do this very, very well,” he added.

“I’ve been extremely honoured to be the interim manager for this great, great club,” he then said, reflecting on the brief period in which was given the responsibility to lead the team.

“Of course, everybody knows, it’s been difficult circumstances, confidence has been low.

“Unfortunately we’ve had many injuries, but that’s life. For me, the main job has just been trying to steady the ship and help as much as I possibly can. I feel honoured to have been able to do that.

“I’ve learned so much and I’m looking forward to meeting Mikel, and talking to him, talking about football.

“I think we can get this club back to where it belongs. It’s been a great, great honour again,” he concluded.