Former India player and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed that the match between IPL giants Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK is like that of India vs Pakistan.

However, it is an open secret that MI and CSK are bitter rivals since the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league.

“…whenever we played against CSK, it was like India-Pakistan, it was a tough game,” said Harbhajan in an Instagram Live interaction with CSK as quoted by IANS.

Harbhajan, who joined CSK in 2018 after spending nearly a decade at Mumbai Indians, winning the title three times with them, said that he felt strange when put on the yellow jersey for the first time.

“First time, it was very strange. I was like ‘what is this? Is this a dream?’…suddenly, I was not wearing blue and wearing yellow was difficult. It was very difficult to get used to,” he said.

“Luckily, we played our first match against Mumbai. I was like, ‘it was good we got over this match early’. Throughout the first season, it was difficult. After that, we won the trophy. The second season was better,” he added.

As far as IPL is concerned, CSK and MI have been the two teams that have absolutely dominated the league. Although there is no doubt that Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni is the most consistent team in the history of the tournament, Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma has been quite a force to reckon with.

MI have won the title four times, while CSK have achieved the feat thrice.