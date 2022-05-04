Formula 1: Mercedes have found several solutions for improving the car, says Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed on Wednesday that the team have found several solutions to their various issues related to car and they will look to implement it at this weekend’s US event.

He added that the team has planned to upgrade for the next two races in a bid to haul themselves out of the dire position they are currently in.

Mercedes currently sit third in the constructors’ championship with 77 points – 47 behind leaders Ferrari – their self-confessed “difficult” start to this season compounded by the recent Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which saw George Russell finishing P4 as Lewis Hamilton could only take P13.

Wolff, however, admitted his team had “learned” from Imola and were determined to fight back.

“Since we returned from Italy, we’ve learned as much from the weekend as we can and, in parallel, our learning has continued in the wind tunnel and simulations,” said Wolff.

“We have found several directions for improving the car, and we will be conducting experiments in Miami to correlate those simulations, and hopefully confirm the development path for the coming races.

“This team has shown its resilience over many years and the difficult start to this season has lit a fire within every team member, determined to put it right. The saying ‘smooth seas do not make good sailors’ comes to mind,” added Wolff.

Mercedes, along with the nine other Formula 1 teams, will get their first taste of the Miami International Autodrome this weekend, and Wolff said that he was excited for the “new challenge”, while confirming that both Hamilton and Russell had been busy on the simulator in the build-up to the race.

“Miami is an exciting new challenge and a complete step into the unknown,” said Wolff.

“The track looks demanding, with a real mix of low and high-speed corners, and it’s set to be a spectacular showcase for the sport to our growing US fanbase. Both drivers have been working in the simulator ahead of Miami and the factories have been busy producing updates for the next races,” he added.

(Inputs from IANS)