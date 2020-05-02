India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has said that he regards Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his mentor, whom he can approach freely to discuss his problems.

Speaking during a Live Session on Delhi Capitals’ official Instagram on Friday, Pant praised Dhoni’s technique of teaching and said that the former Indian captain would always make sure that Pant finds his problem by himself.

“He (Dhoni) has been like a mentor to me, on and off the field. I can approach him freely with any problem I may be facing and he will never give me the entire solution for it. This is so that I don’t become entirely dependent on him, he gives me hints only that helps me solve the issue myself,” he said.

Pant further revealed that Dhoni was his favourite batting and said, “He’s also one of my favourite batting partners, though it’s not something that happens too often. If Mahi bhai is at the crease, you know things are sorted. He’s got a plan in his head, and all you need to do is follow it!”

Having idolised Adam Gilchrist and Dhoni all his life, Pant also stressed on the importance of being original. “I feel proud that both of them have acknowledged my performances,” he said. “It’s important to learn from your idols, but you don’t have to copy them. It is important to build your own identity.”

The talented gloveman also credited the coaching staff of Delhi Capitals which had legends Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in the dugout in 2019.

“He (Ganguly) told me ‘You need to give yourself some time and then you can do whatever you want to do’,” the 21-year-old said. He always wanted me to do well. He told me a few things and I tried them also. It helped,” the 22-year-old said.

About Ponting he said, “He (Ponting) gives me a free hand. He says do whatever you want to do.”