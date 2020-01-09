The Indian men’s squad for the New Zealand tour and the women’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup will be announced on January 12 as ANI quoted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as confirming.

While the men’s team’s tour will begin on January 24. the Women’s T20 World Cup will be played from February 21. The men’s team will be playing five Twenty-20 Internationals (T20I), three One Day Internationals (ODI) and two Tests.

Currently, the men’s team are hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. The Virat Kohli-led side are leading 1-0, with one match still left to be played in Pune on Sunday.

In the second ODI on Tuesday, India drubbed Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan made their return international return in the match, but speedster Navdeep Saini grabbed the eyeballs and won the Player of the Match award.

Bumrah, who has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August last year due to a stress fracture on his back, returned figures of 1 for 32. However, Thakur and Saini stole the show with figures of 3 for 23 and 2 for 18, respectively.

For the Lankans, Kusal Perera top-scored with a 28-ball 34. In the last five overs, the visitors managed only 34 runs and lost four wickets.

Notably, the first T20I of the three-match series was abandoned due to rain.