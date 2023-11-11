Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 achieves milestone of 1m fans for biggest World Cup ever

More than one million fans have now attended the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with the event on track to become one of the most attended ICC events in history.

With six games to go, the millionth fan came through the turnstiles during the match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans have been flocking to the ten stadiums across India to witness the world’s best players compete at the biggest World Cup ever.

The momentum is set to continue with the upcoming semi-finals on November 15 and November 16 followed by the final on November 19, promising a spectacular climax to the tournament which has already broken multiple viewership and digital records.

The continued appeal of the ODI format is evident, with fans continually drawn to the excitement and skill showcased by players throughout the competition.

Speaking on the milestone, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, “With over 1 million attendees and record-breaking viewership, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has reminded cricket fans around the world of the support and interest in the ODI format that highlights how much world cup cricket is valued. As we look ahead to the knockout stages, we look forward to this event breaking more records and showcasing the best about cricket in one day.”