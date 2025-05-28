Meghalaya CM inaugurates synthetic football turf in Williamnagar

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the first-ever synthetic football turf in East Garo Hills at the Rongrenggre Playground in Williamnagar, marking a major improvement to the area’s sports infrastructure.

CM Sangma wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, “Inaugurated the Mini Synthetic Turf and held a Mini CM-Connect at Rongrenggre playground, Williamnagar.”I’m appreciative of the opportunity to visit people in the state, speak with them directly, listen to their issues, and try my best to improve lot. Watched the East Garo Hills vs. West Garo Hills exhibition game as well.

Sangma had already stated that the Tura Secretariat would serve as an “additional secretariat” for the Garo Hills residents. CM presented the Tura Secretariat’s architectural sketch during an event on Tuesday in Samanda and Williamnagar.

He stated that the Tura Secretariat will guarantee the provision of government services to the residents of Garo Hills. “The project was originally envisioned as a mini Secretariat, but the government felt that the infrastructure should be upgraded to accommodate all department offices, the chief minister office, minister’s office, and bureaucrats,” he said.

People from Garo Hills have to travel to Shillong for different official works. The purpose of the Tura Secretariat will be to ensure that people from Garo Hills can easily get their official paperwork submitted for further processing at Tura itself”, he added.

The initial cost of the mini secretariat at Tura was Rs 30 crore, which has now been estimated at Rs 150 crore. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that the Tura Convention Centre will be adjacent to the Tura Secretariat, as depicted in the architectural 3D drawings. He added that the first phase of the Secretariat is slated to be completed by January 2027.